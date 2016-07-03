WORLD
FBI interviews Hillary Clinton over email controversy
Hillary Clinton has voluntarily been interviewed by the FBI on the heels of a controversial private meeting between the current Attorney General and former US President Bill Clinton last week at an airport.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton comments on the just-released Benghazi report as she speaks at Galvanize, a learning community for technology, in Denver, U.S. June 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2016

The FBI interviewed US Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton for three and a half hours at the FBI headquarters in Washington on Saturday morning, her campaign said.

This is the latest development in the ongoing investigation over Clinton's use of a private email server with which she allegedly communicated with her aides, while acting as Secretary of State.

Her current political rival, likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, was quick to comment on Twitter, calling her actions "wrong."

Some Republican lawmakers are also urging for an independent investigation after Attorney General Leretta Lynch had a private meeting with Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton at an airport on Thursday.

Responding to the backlash of the meet, Lynch expressed her regret over the act and is dowsing comments that the chat may have compromised her office's ability to conduct a fair investigation against the former president's wife.

As a consolation, Lynch said she plans to accept the recommendation of fellow agents as well as other prosecutors on the issue of indicting Mrs. Clinton.

Clinton has been entrenched in controversy since March 2015, when it was made publicly known that she used her family's private email server instead of using official State Department servers for thousands of official State Department communications, many of which have been retroactively marked classified.

The Republican National Committee said in a statement that Mrs. Clinton "has just taken the unprecedented step of becoming the first major party presidential candidate to be interviewed by the FBI as part of a criminal investigation surrounding her reckless conduct."

As of yet, the ongoing investigation has not included any indictments against Mrs. Clinton or her aides and the most recent comment from Trump seems to point to the possibility that the Clinton camp may not be charged.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
