POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Portugal beat Wales to reach Euro 2016 finals
Captain Cristiano Ronaldo and forward Nani scored to give Portugal a 2-0 win over Wales.
Portugal beat Wales to reach Euro 2016 finals
Portuguese players celebrate their 2-0 semifinal victory over Wales in the Euro 2016 on July 07, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 6, 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani struck in quick succession early in the second half to fire Portugal to a 2-0 win over Wales in the first Euro 2016 semifinal on Wednesday.

After a tense and tactical first half, Ronaldo broke the deadlock five minutes after the re-start when he leapt majestically to head Raphael Guerreiro's pinpoint cross into the net following a short corner.

Ronaldo inadvertently set up the second three minutes later with a mis-hit shot which Nani deflected into past Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Portugal, who also reached the European Championship final in 2004 when they lost to Greece, will play Germany or France in the final on Sunday.

Ronaldo and Nani each took their tallies in the tournament to three goals as Portugal won a game inside 90 minutes for the first time at Euro 2016.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us