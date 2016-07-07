POLITICS
Hosts France march on to Euro 2016 finals
Antoine Griezmann scored twice for France who will now face Portugal in the Euro 2016 finals.
French players celebrate after beating Germany 2-0 in the semifinal of the Euro 2016 on July 8, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 7, 2016

Two goals from Antoine Griezmann helped hosts France overcome world champions Germany 2-0 on Thursday to reach the final of Euro 2016, a first competitive victory over their old rivals in 58 years.

Twice winners France will face Portugal in Sunday's final in Paris after defending stoutly against a Germany side who dominated possession but conceded a needless first-half penalty before being picked off on the break in the second period.

The opening goal arrived in stoppage time when Italian referee Nicola Rizzoli spotted Bastian Schweinsteiger had handled as he challenged Patrice Evra in the air and the tournament's top scorer Griezmann stepped up to blast the ball home.

Griezmann then poked in his sixth goal of the competition with 18 minutes remaining, after keeper Manuel Neuer flapped at a cross, as France wrapped up their first win over Germany at a major tournament since the 1958 World Cup.

SOURCE:Reuters
