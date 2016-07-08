WORLD
2 MIN READ
Famed Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi dies at 88
Abdul Sattar Edhi, the founder of one of Pakistan's biggest charity organisations, the Edhi Foundation, died at the age of 88 in Karachi.
Famed Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi dies at 88
File photo of renowned Pakistan social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi arranging relief supplies for the flood surviviors in Karachi. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2016

Famed philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, the founder of one of Pakistan's biggest welfare organisations, died in hospital late on Friday, his family said.

The announcement triggered a wave of accolades on TV and social media.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to "a great servant of humanity," and said he would receive a posthumous presidential medal and a state funeral.

The 88-year-old's reputation for austerity and generosity resonated deeply in Pakistan, a country of 190 million people whose government is riddled with corruption and where public health and welfare services are weak.

"He was the real manifestation of love for those who were socially vulnerable, impoverished, helpless and poor," PM Sharif said.

The Edhi Foundation runs a vast fleet of ambulances, orphanages and medical clinics across the country.

Edhi's funeral on Saturday is expected to be one of the biggest in Pakistan's history.

Edhi had been ill for several years after suffering kidney failure, Edhi's son Faisal told journalists in Karachi.

"He will be buried at Edhi Village tomorrow," Sharif said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us