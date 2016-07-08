WORLD
4 MIN READ
Bomb making material found in Dallas suspect's home
Police say they searched the suspect's home on Friday and found bomb making materials, ballistic vests, rifles, ammunition and a personal journal of combat tactics.
Bomb making material found in Dallas suspect's home
Dallas Police respond after shots were fired at a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Dallas. Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/Handout via REUTERS / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2016

A black US Army reservist who served in the Afghan war and said he wanted to "kill white people" took part in an attack in which five police officers were shot dead at a peaceful protest decrying police shootings of black men, officials said on Friday.

Investigators identified the dead suspect as 25-year-old Micah Xavier Johnson of Mesquite, Texas, a military veteran who'd served in Afghanistan.

Police said they searched his home Friday afternoon and found bomb-making materials, ballistic vests, rifles, ammunition and a personal journal of combat tactics.

Investigators are analysing information in the journal, a police statement said.

Seven other police officers and two civilians were wounded in the ambush in downtown Dallas on Thursday night.

Police killed the gunman, identified by a US government source as Micah Xavier Johnson, with a bomb-carrying robot after cornering him in a parking lot, ending the hours-long standoff.

The US Army said that Johnson had served as a private first class in the Army Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan from November 2013 to July 2014.

Peaceful demonstrations thorough the US had been organised in response to the fatal shootings of two black men by police this week in Louisiana and Minnesota.

On Tuesday morning, 37-year-old Alton Sterling was shot and killed by a white officer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

His killing was captured on video by a bystander.

The following day, Philando Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria manager, was killed in Falcon Heights, Minn., as his girlfriend was broadcasting his final moments in real time over the social media platform Facebook.

President Barack Obama called Dallas Police Chief David Brown and US Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday, while traveling in Poland for a NATO summit, to get an update on the investigation into the Texas shootings, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

"The president also offered his condolences on behalf of the country to Chief Brown for the officers who were killed in last night's shootings," Earnest said.

Social Media Reaction:

Hashtags #PrayFor Dallas, #BlackLivesMatter, #Castile and #Sterling trended globally.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us