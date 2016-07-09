WORLD
3 MIN READ
Top PKK terrorist leader killed by Syrian opposition group
Senior PKK terrorist group leader Fehman Huseyin was killed in Syria by Syrian opposition group, Tel Hamis.
Top PKK terrorist leader killed by Syrian opposition group
Senior PKK terrorist group leader Fehman Huseyin, who was also known as Bahoz Erdal / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 9, 2016

A senior PKK terrorist group leader Fehman Huseyin, who was also known as Bahoz Erdal, has been killed, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Saturday.

Spokesman for the Syrian opposition brigade, Tel Hamis, told AA that Huseyin was killed in a bomb attack on a car in which he was travelling in.

Halid el Hasekavi said that vehicle Huseyin was travelling in was blown up at 17:30 GMT Friday, while he was heading towards northeastern Al Qamishli city from Hime town in Syria.

The spokesman said after a long pursuit at least eight people in the car, including Huseyin and his bodyguard were all killed.

He called the PKK terror organisation an "occupant on Syrian soil."

PKK abandoned the 2-year-long peace talks with the Turkish government in July 2015 and resumed its 30-year armed campaign.

It is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US and the EU.

Since the conflict reignited, more than 500 security personnel, including troops, police officers and village guards have died.

According to a statement released to the media by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in operations in Turkey and northern Iraq.

Who Is Fehman Huseyin?

Nicknamed the 'Doctor,' Huseyin was born in 1969 in Syria and studied medicine at university in Damascus.

After PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan's capture in 1999, he assumed the leadership role of the terrorist organisation with Murat Karayilan and Cemil Bayik and was among the top wanted terrorists in Turkey's most wanted list.

He led and had control over the PKK's armed branch HPG and is known to be the mastermind behind the bloody attacks against the Daglica and Aktutun military outposts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us