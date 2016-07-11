A bullfighter in Spain was fatally gored on live television on Saturday. Victor Barrio, 29, died after a 1,166-pound bull flipped him and gored him in the thigh and chest.

Barrio was the first professional matador to die during a bullfight in Spain since 1985, when 21-year-old Jose Cubero Yiyo from France was fatally gored in Madrid.

Bullfighting is a centuries-old Spanish tradition. The government has also declared this controversial show as part of its national cultural heritage.

Festivities in Teruel and Las Ventas were immediately suspended following Barrio's death. Hundreds of people turned up for a funeral mass on Monday. Prominent members of the bullfighting world were among those attending the Mass.

"My condolences to the family and colleagues of Victor Barrio, the deceased bullfighter this evening in Teruel. Rest in Peace," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted.

His wife, Raquel Sanz, was at the ring when the goring happened in the central city of Teruel. In messages on her official Twitter account Sunday, Sanz thanked those who had expressed condolences and said, "My life has gone, I have no strength.'"