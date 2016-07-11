TÜRKİYE
Turkish authorities arrest 7 more over airport attack
Judicial sources say the suspects face charges of membership of a terror group and assisting premeditated homicide in relation to the Istanbul airport attacks last month that killed dozens and injured hundreds of others.
A police officer patrols Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk Airport, following the suicide bombings that took place there on June 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2016

Seven more suspects were arrested in Istanbul late on Sunday in connection with last month's triple suicide bombing at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport airport that left dozens dead and hundreds of others injured.

According to judicial sources, the arrests were made following risk analysis and profile assessment reports by Istanbul anti-terror police and were ordered by Istanbul's Bakirkoy Criminal Court of Peace.

The sources added that the suspects, who are awaiting trial, face charges of "being a member of an armed terrorist group" and of being accomplices to murder.

Their alleged roles in the attacks weren't immediately clear.

All seven of the suspects arrested are foreign nationals: three Algerians, two Egyptians and two Tunisians.

In the June 28 attack, three suicide bombers, all foreign nationals, opened fire outside the airport to cause panic before two of them entered the airport and blew themselves up.

The third bomber detonated his explosives outside the entrance to the international arrivals terminal.

Forty-five people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the attack.

It was the deadliest in a series of bombings in Turkey this year.

A prosecution source has named two of the bombers as Rakim Bulgarov and Vadim Osmanov.

The arrests on Sunday have brought the total number of suspects currently in custody to 37.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
