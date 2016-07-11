WORLD
Three killed in Michigan courthouse shooting
Attack left two courthouse bailiffs dead along with suspect.
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2016

An attack on a Michigan County Courthouse on Monday afternoon has left three dead, including the shooter.

Two court bailiffs were killed in the attack, in which a sheriff's deputy along with another civilian were also injured.

"The suspect has been shot and killed," Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey told reporters, adding that the injured were being treated in hospital.

A local ABC News affiliate reported that a man who was being taken to prison grabbed a deputy's gun and started shooting at the courthouse in the city of Saint Joseph.

According to Michigan's Governor Rick Synder, "Michigan State Police has secured the scene at the Berrien County Courthouse and has begun an investigation into the shooting."

Buildings in the area were put on lockdown following the shooting, according to media reports.

The shooting comes days after five police officers were killed by a sniper in Dallas, Texas by an army veteran angered over the fatal police shootings of two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
