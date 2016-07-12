At least 20 people were killed and many more injured in a head-on collision involving two passenger trains in southern Italy on Tuesday, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The collision took place on a single-track line in the countryside between the towns Corato and Andria, police said.

An aerial image showed train carriages smashed and crumpled in the aftermath of the crash, with debris spread out amongst olive trees which were lined up on both sides of the rail line.

According to news reports, rescue workers were pulling victims from the rubble, including a small child who was still alive.

Video images showed ambulances rushing to the scene with other rescue workers.

"There are 10 dead [ and dozens injured. We are working with dozens of rescue teams to open up the carriages," said Luca Cari, a fire service spokesman, adding they had saved a child from the wreckage.

"The rescue is complicated because this happened in the middle of the countryside," Cari said.

Late the vice president of the local province of Andria, Giuseppe Corrado, said, "Unfortunately the death toll has risen to 20," calling for blood donors to go to local hospitals.

No immediate reason was given for the collision, which took place at around 11.30am (0930 GMT).

"We won't stop until we get a clear explanation over what happened," Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told reporters.