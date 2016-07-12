WORLD
12 killed, 37 wounded in Baghdad vegetable market blast
A suicide car blast in Baghdad's vegetable market claims 12 lives.
A man walks past the site of a car bomb attack in Rashidiya, a district north of Baghdad, Iraq July 12, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2016

At least 12 people were killed and 37 wounded on Tuesday when a car packed with explosives was detonated in a district just north of Baghdad, security and medical sources said.

The suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives at a wholesale vegetable market in Rashidiya, northeast of the city, the sources added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

A DAESH suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden minibus in a crowded Baghdad shopping area on July 3, killing 292 people in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks to ever hit Iraq. A few days later, 40 people were killed in an attack in Balad, north of Baghdad.

DAESH overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but has since lost significant ground to Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes.

US Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in Baghdad on Monday that Washington would send more than 500 more troops to Iraq in the coming weeks to help establish a base near the northern city of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, which Iraqi officials hope to retake from the DAESH in the coming months.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
