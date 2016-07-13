WORLD
UK says farewell to David Cameron
Theresa May will be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after Queen Elizabeth accepts David Cameron's resignation later today.
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks out of 10 Downing Street to make a statement, in Westminster, London, July 11, 2016. / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2016

On Tuesday Britain's outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron chaired his 215th and last cabinet meeting.

He answered questions in the House of Commons for the last time highlighting his record as prime minister.

He defended his economic, social and foreign policy, saying that he had experienced "many amazing moments" over the six years of "public service in the national interest."

He talked about what he said were his government's achievements in generating one of the fastest growth rates among western economies, chopping the UK's budget deficit, creating 2.5 million jobs and legalising gay marriage.

He will give a speech in Downing Street before leaving No 10, where he resided for the last six years.

His last destination will be Buckingham Palace, where he will formally offer his resignation to the Queen Elizabeth.

Cameron's declared his resignation after Britons voted to leave the European Union, the bloc that the UK joined 43 years ago.

He led the campaign to remain in the bloc.

"I came into Downing Street to confront our problems as a country and lead people through difficult decisions so that together we could reach better times," he told the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

"I hope that people will see a stronger country, a thriving economy, and more chances to get on in life," he added.

Britons took to social media to share their feelings about Cameron's resignation.

Some expressed their sadness:

Some were happy to say goodbye:

Some criticised him for the legacy that he left the UK:

Next up: Theresa May

Theresa May, the current home secretary, is set to become the UK's next prime minister today.

She's expected to visit the Queen before being driven to Downing Street to begin her work.

She will name her own frontbench team after taking office.

May will be the kingdom's second female prime minister, with the first being "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher.

May has told Conservative activists that their party will "win big" in 2020.

She ruled out holding a snap election, warning about the "threat" posed by the opposition

Labour Party, which she accused of "bringing the country to the brink of bankruptcy."

However, some Britons unhappy with their PM-to-be called for fresh elections:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
