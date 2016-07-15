Last night's tragedy in France, involving a vehicle running over citizens who were viewing Bastille Day fireworks in Nice, is the deadliest attack of its kind but not the first such fatal incident to have taken place across the world.

Given below is a list of seven fatal ramming attacks which took place over the past seven years:

Nice, France - July 14, 2016

At least 84 people, including 10 children, were killed and scores injured on Thursday night when a gunman at the wheel of a truck plowed into a crowd of thousands celebrating Bastille Day at the French Riviera in Nice.

Media reports suggest that the attacker, who was identified by a police source as a 31-year-old Tunisian-born Frenchman, had also opened fire before officers shot him dead.

Jerusalem, Palestine - November 5, 2014

Ibrahim al-Akari, a 38-year-old Palestinian, then damaged several cars whilst trying to reverse down the street. He was killed by police after he got out of his car and attacked civilians.

Jerusalem, Palestine - October 22, 2014

A baby died and eight other people were hurt when a Palestinian man slammed his car into pedestrians at a Jerusalem light railway stop, on October 22, 2014.

Police later shot the driver, identified as 21-year-old Adbel-Rahman Shaloudi as he fled, a police official said. Police described the actions of the Palestinian man of East Jerusalem as a "terrorist attack."

A hospital official said the driver later died of his injuries. The US State Department also later said that the baby was "reportedly an American citizen," but did not elaborate.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Canada - October 20, 2014

The driver, reported to be Martin Couture-Rouleau, ran over the soldiers in a parking lot of a shopping mall.

As he tried to escape from the scene in his car, he was chased and shot dead by the police. Authorities later termed the incident an act of terrorism.

Jerusalem, Israel - August 4, 2014

A Palestinian killed an Israeli citizen by crushing him with a construction vehicle and overturned a bus with a construction vehicle on August 4, 2014.

Police shot dead the driver of the digger who was identified as a Palestinian from East Jerusalem. They described the incident as a terrorist attack. Police officers shot him dead.

There were no passengers on the bus, in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of the city.

London, Great Britain - May 22, 2013

Two Muslim men rammed a British soldier with a vehicle outside Woolwich Barracks in southeast London and then attacked him with a meat cleaver and knives in broad daylight on May 22, 2013, witnesses said.

The two attackers where shot by police and arrested. The two were later convicted for murder.

The murder provoked a rise in hate crimes against Muslims in Britain and made international headlines as a video of one of the attackers, with blood-soaked hands standing in the street, travelled around the world.

Apeldoorn, Amsterdam - May 1, 2009

At least five people were killed and 10 others wounded when a Dutchman tried to ram his vehicle into a bus carrying members of the Dutch royal family during a parade in Apeldoorn on May 1, 2009.

The attacker was declared a terrorist for his deliberate attempt to hit the royal vehicle. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a local hospital.

The motive behind the attack by 38-year-old driver, identified by local media as Karst Tates, was unclear. No weapons or explosives were found when police searched his house and there were no signs that others were involved in planning the attack.