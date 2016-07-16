TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Confusion at Turkish airports following coup attempt
Turkish Airlines has said that its operations have gone back to normal following end of failed coup attempt, but thousands of people have had their travel plans disrupted.
Confusion at Turkish airports following coup attempt
A Turkish Airlines aircraft taxis at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 16, 2016

Following the attempted coup which began on Friday night and ran into Saturday morning, thousands of flights to and from Turkey were cancelled, leaving many passengers stranded and confused.

Media reported that 21 people from Singapore's F-17 Football Academy were stranded at Istanbul Ataturk Airport where they had intended to take a transfer flight to Copenhagen.

Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on the Asian side of Istanbul has reportedly been processing flights since 6am, but the situation at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul appears to be more complex.

A pop-up windown displayed on the website of Turkish Airlines states:

However, Ilker Ayci, the Chairman of the Board of Turkish Airlines, had earlier said that the airline's flights would resume at 11am GMT.

Ayci also stated, "For all of our citizens who could not fly or had to delay their flight, all of their tickets are guaranteed. They can be changed without question."

According to information provided by Turkish Airlines, at least 925 flights were cancelled due to the attempted coup.

Other airlines have also cancelled some or all of their flights to and from Turkey.

These include British Airways, Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Russian media reported that all flights between Russia and Turkey have been cancelled.

Turkish Airlines passengers may learn about their flight details from this website or can contact the company's call centres by ringing 444 0 849.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us