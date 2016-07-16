TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Witnesses: Civilians stood up to army tanks in Turkey
Military tanks, gunfire and the sound of bombs could not keep people from heeding the call of President Erdogan to repel the attempted military coup.
Witnesses: Civilians stood up to army tanks in Turkey
People surround a Turkish army tank in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 16, 2016

It was an anxious Friday evening as citizens received word of a military coup in Turkey.

Reports that heavily armed groups took up strategic positions including Istanbul Ataturk Airport, the Bosphorus bridges and government offices - including the Parliament, the state broadcaster TRT and the MIT intelligence agency - spread like wildfire through social media platforms.

Sounds of gunfire, bombs and fighter jets were heard around Turkey as a military faction declared martial law. Shortly afterwards, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called upon citizens to take to the streets to show their support for democracy and protest against the coup.

On the eastern side of Istanbul's Bosphorus bridge, TRT World's Yasin Eken recounted his harrowing experience amidst the sound of gunfire and fighter jets flying overhead.

Meanwhile, Eken's live stream post on Facebook depicted the scenes at the time.

In the Uskudar district of Istanbul TRT World's Sabrien Amrov reports:

Other twitter users in the same neighbourhood also tweeted their experiences.

In Taksim Square, journalist Oz Katerji reported events via Facebook's live stream on Friday evening. The video depicts the crowd erupting in jubilant shouts as they repelled a military vehicle.

TRT World Executive Producer Ben Said was on duty on Friday evening when the rogue military faction stormed the building.

Turkish authorities have confirmed that in total, 161 people were killed as a result of the attempted coup, while 1,440 were injured.

2,839 army members have been detained for their involvement in the coup.

KaydetKaydetKaydetKaydet

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us