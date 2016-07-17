It has been two days since a group inside the Turkish military referring to themselves as a "peace council," failed to take control of the Turkish state.

The attempted coup did not come to fruition, partly because the number of supporters in the military was relatively low and it was carried out outside the chain-of-command.

But the main reason the coup failed was due to to an immediate and massive response from the Turkish public, which has been holding large anti-coup rallies across the country for the last two days.

This was echoed across the world as people took the streets in Cologne, Mogadishu, Gaza, Beirut, New York, Toronto, London, Melbourne, Baku and many other cities to show that Turkish people are not alone.

Some expressed their solidarity on social media, praising Turks for standing united in upholding democracy.

Some condemned the coup despite not supporting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan:

Reaction from world leaders

When it comes to sudden changes in a strategically important country, politicians are often quick to comment.

From the very beginning of the coup attempt, world leaders kept a close watch on Turkey, with which many of their countries have deep political and economic relations.

Following the coup, most leaders shared messages of support for the elected government, offering cooperation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia is ready to work constructively with the Turkish Government, saying an armed conflict in Turkey might pose increased danger to international and regional peace.

The United Kingdom also expressed support for the government.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif applauded the Turkish people for their "brave defense of democracy and their elected government."

Donald Tusk, the European Council President, also expressed happiness at the repulsion of the attempted coup.

"Turkey is a key partner for the European Union. The EU fully supports the democratically elected government, the institutions of the country and the rule of law."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also praised the "strong support" of democracy by the Turkish people, saying, "I welcome the strong support shown by the people and all political parties to democracy and to the democratically elected government of Turkey."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault condemned the attempt and said, "The Turkish population showed its maturity and courage by committing to the respect of its institutions."

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon stated that Israel "looks forward to the continuation of the reconciliation process between Turkey and Israel" and "respects the democratic process in Turkey."

The leaders of Qatar, Sudan, Japan, South Korea and many other countries expressed their support for Turkey's democratically elected government and Turkish people in their fight against the coup attempt.

However, Egypt, which experienced a military coup in 2013, was an exception. The United Nations Security Council failed to issue a condemnation which called all parties to "respect the democratically elected government of Turkey," due to Egypt's objection.

Egypt is governed by Fattah el Sisi, a former general who overthrew the country's elected President Mohamed Morsi, whose government was also supported by Turkey at that time.

Some Egyptian newspapers ran headlines declaring that the Turkish Army had taken control of the state, describing the move as a "success."

However, by the time their print editions came out, the coup had already failed.