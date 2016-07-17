WORLD
3 MIN READ
Voice recorder indicates fire broke out on EgyptAir flight
An analysis of the data recorder of EgyptAir flight MS804 has confirmed that smoke alarms were activated on board before the crash.
Voice recorder indicates fire broke out on EgyptAir flight
This August 21, 2015 file photo shows an EgyptAir Airbus A320 taking off from Vienna International Airport, Austria. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 17, 2016

Audio from the recorder of EgyptAir flight MS804 suggests there was a fire on board the plane in its final moments, the investigation committee said on Saturday.

The word "fire" is heard in the cockpit voice recording from the plane before it crashed into the Mediterranean in May.

The investigators had earlier said that the other black box retrieved from the crash site, the data recorder, confirmed that smoke alarms had sounded on board, while soot in the wreckage indicates a fire.

"The committee had started listening to the cockpit voice recordings before the occurrence of the accident; where the existence of 'fire' was mentioned," the investigation committee said in a statement.

"Still it is too early to determine the reason or the place where that fire started," it said.

The data recorder points to smoke signals indicating fires in the lavatory and avionics section of the plane, according to the committee.

The data on the voice recorder had been downloaded earlier this month after the recorder was repaired.

The flight had set off from Paris to Cairo when it disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean. All 66 people onboard were killed in the crash.

Egyptian investigators have confirmed the aircraft made a 90-degree left turn followed by a 360-degree turn to the right before hitting the sea.

The latest committee statement said the search for the remains of passengers has ended.

The ship conducting the search "reached the port of Alexandria today after the end of its mission, which had been extended for the second time, after making sure of the recovery of all human remains at the site of the accident," it said.

Both the Egyptian and French judiciary have opened investigations into the mysterious incident, without ruling out a terrorist attack.

Egypt's aviation minister had initially said an attack was the more likely explanation, but President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said there was no theory being favoured yet.

EgyptAir said last week that advance compensation payments of $25,000 will be offered to the families of the 66 people killed in the crash.

The payments are separate to those expected from insurance companies on behalf of various parties which will depend on the investigation into the disaster.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us