WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greece to extradite pro-coup soldiers within 2 weeks
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras promised Turkish President Erdogan that the extradition is being processed and will be completed soon.
Greece to extradite pro-coup soldiers within 2 weeks
Turkish military personnel who were aboard a Blackhawk military helicopter are transferred to a prosecutor's office in the city of Alexandroupolis, northern Greece. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2016

The office of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says Greece has initiated extradition procedures against eight Turkish military officers who fled in a helicopter following Friday's failed coup attempt.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called Yildirim late on Sunday, confirming that the extradition process had begun.

Tsipras congratulated Turkish citizens and their government on efforts to render the attempted coup unsuccessful, acknowledging the "importance for the whole region of maintaining the constitutional democratic regime and stability in Turkey".

The Greek PM also reiterated the support of his government and people.

Yildirim thanked Tsipras for the sensitivity and support of the Greek government in the process.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that in a telephone conversation with Tsipras the previous night, the Greek leader told him that the Turkish officers would be returned within 10 to 15 days.

The Black Hawk helicopter used in the attempted escape was returned to Turkey on Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us