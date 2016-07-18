TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Over 8,000 officials suspended after coup attempt
Thousands of officials, including governors, civil inspectors and legal advisers, were suspended as part of a crackdown on state institutions after a failed coup attempt in Turkey.
Military personnel, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, are escorted by policemen as they arrive at the Justice Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2016

Thousands of officials have been suspended in Turkey after a failed coup attempt late on Friday, the country's Interior Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 8,777 personnel were dismissed from their duties.

These included 30 governors, 52 civil inspectors and 16 legal advisers.

Over 6,000 suspects were arrested in connection with Friday's coup attempt, including military figures and judges.

They're accused of having links to US-based Fethullah Gulen, who is said to have pursued a long-running campaign against the government through supporters within the Turkish state.

Gulen is the main suspect in two investigations launched into the attempted coup by Istanbul prosecutors, judicial sources told Anadolu Agency on Sunday, on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

SOURCE:AA
