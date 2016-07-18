POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Mandela Day celebrated the world over
Nelson Mandela's legacy was remembered on his birthday with people giving 67 minutes of their time to participate in a social cause which benefits the less fortunate.
Mandela Day celebrated the world over
Archive Image: Former South African President Mandela attends the 6th Annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Kliptown, Johannesburg in 2008. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2016

Nelson Mandela's legacy was remembered the world over on his birthday on Monday just the way he would have liked it, with people taking small steps to help others and then someone taking a giant leap.

Across South Africa, many people got together and packed meals for the hungry, men took out time from work to paint a rundown school while others read books to children.

They were celebrating Nelson Mandela Day – a day where people are encouraged to take out 67 minutes of their time for a social cause.

Each minute represents the years the anti-apartheid hero spent fighting for racial equality, peace and social justice in South Africa.

Mandela died in 2003 at the age of 95.

In India, staff of the South African consultate spent time with students of an underprivileged school.

The United Nations General Assembly declared July 18 as International Nelson Mandela Day in 2009.

Different NGOs and companies in South Africa had set up camps to pack meals for the needy where hundreds of people offered their help.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who is in South Africa for Mandela Day, said his foundation would donate $5 billion to help efforts to fight HIV AIDS in Africa.

Mandela was himself vocal about the consequence of HIV, Gates said in a speech at University of Pretoria on Sunday.

"When his [Mandela's] own son died of AIDS…rather than stay silent Nelson Mandela announced it publicly because he knew stopping the disease required breaking down the walls of silence."

In his message, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said devoting time to community service activities can help build a peaceful, equitable world.

"Tutor a child. Feed the hungry. Clean up a site or care for your environment. Volunteer to serve at a hospital or community centre. Be part of the Mandela movement to make the world a better place."

The UN staff in New York also donated clothes.

Musician Stevie Wonder also joined the day's celebrations being held at UN headquarters.

The UN has also posted a list of 67 suggestions of what people can do to commemorate the day.

Making a friend, talking to a terminally ill patient or taking an abandoned dog for a walk were few of the things suggested.

Some people exercised together to mark their participation.

The day, just like Mandela's life, was also not without tragedy.

South African rally driver Gugu Zulu died while taking part in a Mandela Day trekking event on Mount Kilimanjaro.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us