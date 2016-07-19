CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Late start for shortened seventh season of Game of Thrones
The wildly successful HBO show "Game of Thrones" will not air its next season until summer of 2017, and will feature only seven episodes.
Late start for shortened seventh season of Game of Thrones
A fan made poster by Youtube user Cantrous / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2016

Winter is coming… late

Sad news for "Game of Thrones" fans who have been eagerly expecting the next installment of the series. Now that the sixth season aired its finale June 26 this year, the next season will not only start months later than usual, but will be shorter than previous seasons.

Regular audience members may be familiar with the show's schedule, which usually begins airing its 10 episode run in April of each year through till June. 2017's season is slated to begin airing in the summer instead, and will only consist of seven episodes, according to the show's producer HBO.

Traditionally, G.O.T. began it's filming in early summer, but with the show's long-awaited ‘winter' finally upon us, the showrunners are waiting for more "grim, gray weather" to fit the next season's theme.

While speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss told listeners, "We're starting a bit later because, you know, the end of this season, winter is here, and that means sunny weather doesn't serve our purposes anymore, so we pushed back everything down the line to get some grim, grey weather, even in the sunnier places that we shoot."

The ‘sunnier places' refer to Northern Ireland, where the crew is said to set up it's base, as well as locations in the Republic of Ireland and Spain.

With global warming affecting the weather, we're seeing longer, hotter summers and more intense winters. This could also be a reason as to the push in the production schedule.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has stated that since 1997, we've seen 10 of the hottest years on record. This is also delaying the start of the winter season in many parts of the globe.

Game of Thrones led Emmy contenders with 23 nominations overall, including nods for best drama series, two for best supporting actor and three for best supporting actress.

This means, when winter finally does arrive in Westeros, the cast and crew should still be feeling the warmth of their overwhelming success.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us