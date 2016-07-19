Local media in Turkey report that Turkish President Erdogan's main military aide was arrested in Tuesday under unspecified charges.

Turkey's state-run news agency say that the president's air force adviser Lt. Col. Erkan Kivrak was detained in a hotel in the Serik district in the southern city of Antalya while vacationing.

Although many officials have been detained for alleged ties with Friday's coup attempt, the reason behind Kivrak's arrest is still not clear.

Anadolu agency reported that courts ordered 85 generals and admirals jailed. They are waiting to face trial while dozens of others are being questioned.

On Tuesday Retired Air Force Commander Akin Ozturk was arrested for his involvement in the coup but denied the allegations.

General Adem Hududi, commander of Turkey's 2nd Army was also detained over the same charges.

Hududi was in charge of possible threats to Turkey from Syria, Iran and Iraq.

Turkish authorities suspended thousands said to have been involved in the coup which claimed the lives of 208 people including 60 police officers, three soldiers and 145 civilians.

The Turkish government believes the coup was attempted by the followers of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

After Turkish President Erdogan called on people to come out on streets to save Turkey's democracy, Turkish civilians are still rallying in every corner of the country.