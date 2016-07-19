A speech by aspiring first lady Melania Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Monday contained a section strikingly similar to that delivered by current First Lady Michelle Obama at the Democratic convention in 2008.

Both women, in their speeches, introduced themselves to the American public by speaking of the values that have shaped their lives.

"My parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise; that you treat people with respect," Melania, the wife of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, told the convention.

"They taught me to show the values and morals in my daily life. That is the lesson that I continue to pass along to our son.

"And we need to pass those lessons on to the many generations to follow, because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them."

That small section of Melania Trump's roughly 15-minute speech, a highlight of the opening day of the convention, was similar to part of Michelle Obama's convention speech in 2008, in support of her husband Barack Obama.

"And Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you're going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don't know them, and even if you don't agree with them," Obama said in her speech.

"And Barack Obama and I set out to build lives guided by these values, and pass them on to the next generations.

"Because we want our children, and all children in this nation, to know that the only limit to the height of your achievement is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them."

Before Monday's speech, Melania, a Slovenian-born jewellery designer and former model, told NBC's Matt Lauer, "I wrote it...with as little help as possible."

Trump's senior communications adviser Jason Miller, issued a statement that sidestepped the plagiarism question while not denying it.

He said, "In writing her beautiful speech, Melania's team of writers took notes on her life's inspirations, and in some instances included fragments that reflected her own thinking.

"Melania's immigrant experience and love for America shone through in her speech, which made it such a success."

The speech was the highlight of a chaotic opening day of a Republican convention that is set to formally nominate her husband as the party's presidential candidate later this week.

A beaming Trump personally introduced his wife to the cheering delegates gathered in Cleveland, breaking with tradition by appearing before his actual nomination.

"It was truly an honor to introduce my wife, Melania. Her speech and demeanor were absolutely incredible. Very proud!" the billionaire tweeted afterwards.