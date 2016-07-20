Newly instated UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met with his US counterpart Secretary of State John Kerry for the first time in London yesterday.

The two, presented side by side at a press conference, described their countries' relationship as "special and unbreakable," while Kerry reassured the press regarding Johnson, "I'm told Boris is very intelligent," with Johnson replying, "I can live with that".

During the press conference, Johnson was pressed by both UK and American reporters regarding his seemingly insulting comments made against world leaders, such as President Barack Obama, Republican nominee Donald Trump, and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; the latter which he likened to a "sadistic nurse in a mental hospital."

He refused to apologise, instead saying, "We can spend an awfully long time going over lots of stuff that I've written over the last 30 years … all of which in my view have been taken out of context, through what alchemy I do not know – somehow misconstrued that it would really take me too long to engage in a full global itinerary of apology to all concerned."

Although his appointment has garnered apprehension from political analysts and people from around the globe, there is hope that Johnson will change his tune given his new role.

He has already changed his stance regarding the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad. Having once praised the autocrat for fighting against DAESH in a newspaper article titled "Bravo for Assad," he now resounds western sentiments, referring to the country as a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Johnson championed the ever so unpopular Brexit campaign which triggered the referendum vote to end the UK's European Union membership.

Shortly after the referendum passed last month, Johnson stunned his nation when he announced that he would not be pursuing the duties of Prime Minister of the UK.