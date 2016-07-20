WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK's Johnson grilled by media at press conference with Kerry
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson refused to apologise for "30 years" of controversial remarks, including those against world leaders, at a press conference with US Secretary of State John Kerry in London on Tuesday.
UK's Johnson grilled by media at press conference with Kerry
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, speaks as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, listens during a press conference at the Foreign Office in London, Britain, July 19, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2016

Newly instated UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson met with his US counterpart Secretary of State John Kerry for the first time in London yesterday.

The two, presented side by side at a press conference, described their countries' relationship as "special and unbreakable," while Kerry reassured the press regarding Johnson, "I'm told Boris is very intelligent," with Johnson replying, "I can live with that".

During the press conference, Johnson was pressed by both UK and American reporters regarding his seemingly insulting comments made against world leaders, such as President Barack Obama, Republican nominee Donald Trump, and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; the latter which he likened to a "sadistic nurse in a mental hospital."

He refused to apologise, instead saying, "We can spend an awfully long time going over lots of stuff that I've written over the last 30 years … all of which in my view have been taken out of context, through what alchemy I do not know – somehow misconstrued that it would really take me too long to engage in a full global itinerary of apology to all concerned."

Although his appointment has garnered apprehension from political analysts and people from around the globe, there is hope that Johnson will change his tune given his new role.

He has already changed his stance regarding the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad. Having once praised the autocrat for fighting against DAESH in a newspaper article titled "Bravo for Assad," he now resounds western sentiments, referring to the country as a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Johnson championed the ever so unpopular Brexit campaign which triggered the referendum vote to end the UK's European Union membership.

Shortly after the referendum passed last month, Johnson stunned his nation when he announced that he would not be pursuing the duties of Prime Minister of the UK.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us