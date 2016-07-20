POLITICS
2 MIN READ
New dictionary words spin life's tedium into trendy terms
The online site has plucked 300 new words from a variety of sources that included cultural conversations, news headlines and everyday slang.
New dictionary words spin life's tedium into trendy terms
A screenshot of some of the new words added to Dictionary.com / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2016

Dictionary.com has spun life's tedium into trendy terms such as al desko: eating lunch in your office cubicle - and athleisure: a new fashion category once known simply as wearing yoga pants all day.

The online site has plucked 300 new words from a variety of sources that included cultural conversations, news headlines and everyday slang.

It also updated 1,700 entries.

The phenomenal success of mobile phone game Pokémon GO put the word Pokémon on the list.

Popular dating apps such as Tinder helped add ghosting, the practice of suddenly ending all contact with a would-be date without any explanation.

Breaking news stories about terror attacks tied to DAESH sparked its inclusion on the online site.

Zika, the global mosquito-borne virus blamed for brain abnormalities in babies was also added.

Dictionary.com has also included the word hijra, a person whose gender identity is neither male nor female on the list.

Other words include:

Some of the 300 words also included on the online site are intersectionality, lumbersexual, deso, health goth, hot take, lamestream, long-form, manspread, minecraft, mom jeans, NBD, presstitute, totes, train wreck, warmist, woke and zee.

Click here to view the new words.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us