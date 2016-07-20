Dictionary.com has spun life's tedium into trendy terms such as al desko: eating lunch in your office cubicle - and athleisure: a new fashion category once known simply as wearing yoga pants all day.

The online site has plucked 300 new words from a variety of sources that included cultural conversations, news headlines and everyday slang.

It also updated 1,700 entries.

The phenomenal success of mobile phone game Pokémon GO put the word Pokémon on the list.

Popular dating apps such as Tinder helped add ghosting, the practice of suddenly ending all contact with a would-be date without any explanation.

Breaking news stories about terror attacks tied to DAESH sparked its inclusion on the online site.

Zika, the global mosquito-borne virus blamed for brain abnormalities in babies was also added.

Dictionary.com has also included the word hijra, a person whose gender identity is neither male nor female on the list.

Other words include:

Some of the 300 words also included on the online site are intersectionality, lumbersexual, deso, health goth, hot take, lamestream, long-form, manspread, minecraft, mom jeans, NBD, presstitute, totes, train wreck, warmist, woke and zee.

