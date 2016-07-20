Donald Trump captured the 2016 Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday, 13 months after launching an improbable bid for the White House.

He vanquished 16 party rivals, warred with much of its establishment and provoked controversy at every turn.

His eldest child Donald Trump Jr., announced the support of New York, their home state, during a roll-call vote at the Republican National Convention in Ohio on Tuesday.

Trump Jr ensured that his father had majority of delegates, 1,237, needed to contest the Nov. 8 US presidential elections against presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"Congratulations, Dad. We love you," the younger Trump said.

Trump won with 1,725 delegates, followed by US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas with 475 delegates, Ohio Governor John Kasich with 120 and US Senator Marco Rubio of Florida with 114.

Three other candidates emerged with a total of 12 delegates.

Donald Trump addressed the convention after winning the nomination:

After the vote, the convention by voice vote nominated Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

He will be likely Trump's vice president if Trump wins the presidential elections.

New Jersey governor Chris Christie led delegates in declaring Clinton "guilty" and encouraged visceral chants of "lock her up."

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan declared "the Obama years are almost over. The Clinton years are way over. 2016 is the year America moves on."

However, despite the majority of support, several states refused to honour party convention and pledge their delegates to a frontrunner who was by then unopposed.

"I'm disappointed' said Utah Senator Mike Lee.

"But it is what it is."

Washington delegate Teri Galvez said boldly, "We do not support Donald Trump."

Trump's Democratic rival, Clinton, who has been the target of withering verbal attacks during the convention, was quick to respond to the vote.

She's been quite busy on twitter: