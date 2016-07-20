The aide-de-camp (confidential assistant) of Turkish army's Chief of General Staff, who played a role in the failed coup, on Tuesday confessed to being a member of a parallel state within Turkey run by the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Infantry Lieutenant Colonel Levent Turkkan said he and other FETO members plotted the coup attempt.

FETO is led by self-exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen who is based in the United States.

Some of the confessions made include:

"I'm a member of parallel state. A member of Fethullah Gulen's community. I have served this community for many years and obeyed the orders so far."

Before he served for current Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, Turkkan was also the aide-de-camp for former army chief Necdet Ozel.

He confessed to wire-tapping Ozel's room for FETO.

" We [parallel state] continually wire-tapped the commander [Ozel]. I changed the bug inside his room every day and brought them to my upper-brotherhood every week and took new bugs."

Turkkan also said he was regretful not only for having a role in the coup attempt, but also was regretful for being a member of FETO.

He confessed to passing the main military exam after being helped by a Gulenist.