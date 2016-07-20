TÜRKİYE
Army chief's aide-de-camp confesses to working for Gulen
Aide-de-camp of Turkish army's Chief of General Staff, Infantry Lieutenant Colonel Levent Turkkan, has confessed to being a member of the Gulenist Terrorist Organisation.
A screenshot of Infantry Lieutenant Colonel Levent Turkkan beside Turkish army's Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2016

The aide-de-camp (confidential assistant) of Turkish army's Chief of General Staff, who played a role in the failed coup, on Tuesday confessed to being a member of a parallel state within Turkey run by the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Infantry Lieutenant Colonel Levent Turkkan said he and other FETO members plotted the coup attempt.

FETO is led by self-exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen who is based in the United States.

Some of the confessions made include:

"I'm a member of parallel state. A member of Fethullah Gulen's community. I have served this community for many years and obeyed the orders so far."

Before he served for current Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, Turkkan was also the aide-de-camp for former army chief Necdet Ozel.

He confessed to wire-tapping Ozel's room for FETO.

" We [parallel state] continually wire-tapped the commander [Ozel]. I changed the bug inside his room every day and brought them to my upper-brotherhood every week and took new bugs."

Turkkan also said he was regretful not only for having a role in the coup attempt, but also was regretful for being a member of FETO.

He confessed to passing the main military exam after being helped by a Gulenist.

"My dream was to become a military officer when I was in secondary school. It was at this time I had met members of the Gulen movement. A day before my army exam, a Gulenist had given me all the questions to this exam despite me being sure I would've passed on my own."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
