WORLD
3 MIN READ
US-led air strikes in Syria kill dozens of civilians
Dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed by US-led air strikes as they fled from the front lines of a battle raging in the city of Manbij in the governorate of Aleppo.
US-led air strikes in Syria kill dozens of civilians
US-led air strikes in Syria kill dozens of civilians / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 21, 2016

The US military is investigating reports that at least 73 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in air strikes early on Tuesday morning in the northern Syrian village of Tokhar, part of the city of Manbij, in the governorate of Aleppo.

Near the Turkish-Syrian border, many civilians had fled their houses to avoid the battles raging in the vicinity. They sought refuge in a clump of "clay and adobe" homes in the nearby village of Tokhar, Amnesty International said.

US-led air strikes targeted the group, taking out many of the women, children, and families who sought shelter there.

This is the largest instance of civilian casualties since the US-led coalition began its bombing campaign in Syria in 2014.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in the UK, reported that the air strikes mistakenly identified and targeted the civilians as DAESH terrorists.

The incident comes after another report of a strike killing "a woman with four of her children and an old man" in a separate part of the same city on Sunday, the Observatory said.

Recently the SDF, a US-backed group mainly consisting of YPG militants associated with the PKK terrorist organisation, concentrated their forces upon the strategically important city in an attempt to seize it from DAESH, which took Manbij in 2014.

The Syrian civil war began in mid 2011 when protests against autocrat Bashar al Assad and his regime were suppressed violently in the context of the Arab Spring uprisings.

Since then, the UN has estimated that nearly half of the country's population has been forced to leave their homes, and the death toll may be as high as 400,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us