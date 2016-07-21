TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey's parliament formally approves state of emergency
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim clarified after the vote that the three-month state of emergency applied to the 'state and not the nation.'
Turkey's parliament formally approves state of emergency
The state of emergency goes into effect as of Thursday and will last three months. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 21, 2016

Turkey's parliament has formally approved the state of emergency, voting three-to-one to endorse new measures by the government in wake of a failed coup attempt last week.

The emergency measures were backed by the parliament with a vote of 346 to 115, and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim clarified after the session that the three-month state of emergency applied to the 'state and not the nation.'

"With this motion, the gangs of FETO terror movement [Fethullah Terrorist Organization] banding together within the state for years, will be wiped out. These forces targeting democracy and the future of the state will be eliminated forever," Yildirim was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency.

According to officials, Turkey's state of emergency was similar to the measures taken by France following terrorist attacks in the country.

Under Article 120 of the Turkish Constitution, in the event of serious indications of widespread acts of violence aimed at the destruction of the free democratic order, a state of emergency may be declared in one or more regions or throughout the country for a period not exceeding six months.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced late Wednesday a nationwide three-month state of emergency after Friday's failed coup.

The government said the coup was organized by followers of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through infiltrating into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

At least 246 people, including members of the security forces and civilians, lost their lives during the failed putsch and more than 1,530 others were wounded as they came out on the streets against Friday's attempted coup.

There have been fears that the failed coup and its aftermath may hit the country's economy as a result of which the government is pushing fast to implement restorative measures.

Moody's Investors Service has placed Turkey's credit rating on review for downgrade as the rating firm evaluates the effects of the recent coup attempt.

But Turkey's Prime Minister sought to alleviate those concerns as well.

"The Turkish economy is open to the world. As of July 15, despite the coup attempt, all economic activities continued uninterrupted as before. We saw some malicious efforts to play with the country's risk premium," Yildirim said.

"But everyone should know these ratings are of short-sighted. Whatever they do, Turkish nation shows with its capacity Turkish economy will strengthen steadfastly."

Turkey has seen strong growth performance for the last 14 years. Its Gross Domestic Product, a measurement of the amount of goods and services produced, rose 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

The government is aiming to end the year with economic growth of 4.5 percent.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us