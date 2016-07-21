CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Indonesian defence minister: Pokemon Go 'just not right'
Indonesian security personnel have been banned from playing Pokemon Go, with the presidential palace putting up signs stating that playing the game is prohibted on its premises.
Indonesian defence minister: Pokemon Go 'just not right'
Garbodor: a pokemon. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 21, 2016

Indonesia is banning police and military personnel from playing Pokemon Go while on duty, officials said, after the country's defence minister warned the smartphone game was a security threat.

The ban came as the Jakarta presidential palace also prohibited playing the popular game around the premises. Signs read "Playing or hunting Pokemon is forbidden in the area of the palace" have appeared in the zone.

Many Indonesians have embraced the Pokemon Go frenzy since the game launched two weeks ago. Although Pokemon Go is not yet officially available in the country, many have downloaded it illegally and taken to the streets to hunt for virtual "pocket monsters."

This has caused concern among the security establishment, with officials suggesting the game's high-tech capabilities could be put to use in spying.

Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said: "Spying can come in different forms," adding the game was "just not right."

The military will soon issue an order banning all personnel from playing Pokemon Go during work hours as it seeks to protect high-security sites, military spokesman Tatang Sulaiman told Agence France Presse.

At the presidential palace, press chief Bey Machmudin said the ban had been introduced as "this is the president's office not a playground." It came several days after a minister said he had spotted some Pokemon in the palace.

Police officers across the country were already sent an order on Tuesday banning them from playing the game while on duty, a spokesman said.

"We are worried that police officers may become addicted and we don't want that because a police officer's duty is to serve the public. The job requires hard work and concentration," said national police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us