Last week, a group within the Turkish military attempted to take control of the Turkish state. Citizens took the streets to prevent the coup attempt in solidarity. A wide-ranging investigation has been launched in the country to uncover the plotters of the failed coup.

Here is a selection from the testimonies of seven alleged attempters.

1. Colonel Ali Yazici

The chief military adviser of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Colonel Ali Yazici was arrested on Sunday by the decision of Turkish prosecutors as a part of wide-scale investigation into the failed coup attempt.

In his testimony, Yazici allegedly accepted that he made wrong choices, denying his involvement into the plot.

2. General Akin Ozturk

Army General Akin Ozturk, who served as the commander of Turkish Air Force was arrested on Saturday. He denied the accusations saying that he did not take participate in the coup attempt but tried to convince coup plotters that they cannot succeed.

3. Lieutenant Colonel Levent Turkkan

Lieutenant Colonel Levent Turkkan, the aide of the Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, expressed his regrets of his involvement in the failed coup. He confessed that he took part in the coup attempt and had ties with FETO terrorist organisation.

4. Brigadier Timurcan Ermis

Brigadier Timurcan Ermis, who served as Konya Gendarmerie Regional Commander, also expressed his regret of having participated in the failed coup but refusing all ties with the FETO terrorist organisation. In his testimony, Ermis said that he is sure FETO is behind the coup attempt.

5. Lieutenant Colonel Ugur Coskun

In his testimony, Lieutenant Colonel Ugur Coskun stated that he tried to obey the orders given by the command echelon. He said he has no regrets because he does not think what he did is a crime.

6. Brigadier General Fatih Celaleddin Sagir

Brigadier General Fatih Celaleddin Sagir said he did not obey the coup order because he found it absurd. But confessed that he had close ties with the ‘Gulen movement' between 1988 and 1992.

7. General Adem Huduti

General Adem Huduti was arrested by the Turkish court on Sunday in Malatya province, allegedly attempting to overthrow the government. Huduti said in his testimony that he refused the call to lead the coup.. He also denied being a member of the Gulen terrorist organization.