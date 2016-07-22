Donald Trump has accepted the Republican Presidential nomination on the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention.

During the 75-minute speech on Thursday, Trump expressed support for the LGBTQ community, promised to restore safety to the country and said that under his presidency America will come first.

"Our convention occurs at a moment of crisis for our nation. The attacks on our police, and the terrorism in our cities, threaten our very way of life. Any politician who does not grasp this danger is not fit to lead our country."

Trump reiterated his plan to build a wall along the Mexican border and emphasised that immigration from any "nation that has been compromised by terrorism" must be suspended.

Fierce Clinton Critic

Trump's speech specifically targeted Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party's nominee for president by making references to her time as Secretary of State, "this is the legacy of Hillary Clinton: death, destruction, terrorism and weakness," he said.

The convention included speakers denouncing Clinton for the deaths of their loved ones, her foreign policy and how national security was put at risk when Clinton used a private email server to deal with sensitive government information.

Laying out his case against Clinton, Trump denounced nation-building policies that were actually put in place to some extent by George W. Bush without mentioning by name the Republican president who launched wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Trump said that the policies pursued by Clinton in Iraq, Libya, Egypt and Syria helped exacerbate the crisis in that region and blamed her for the rise of DAESH militants. He also criticised her willingness to accept the Syrian refugees caught in a crisis that he claims "threaten America."

Ivanka Shows Support For Her Father

Ivanka Trump stepped out in support for her father as she introduced him to the stage at the convention, promising that he would be a compassionate leader who would fight for women's rights and affordable childcare.

"My father not only has the strength and ability necessary to be the next president, but also the kindness and compassion that will enable him to be the leader that this country needs," the businesswoman and entrepreneur said.

Cruz's Refusal to Back Trump

Trump's one-time Republican rival Ted Cruz declined to support Trump at the convention, by telling delegates to "vote their conscience".

"We deserve leaders who stand for principle, who unite us all behind shared values, who cast aside anger for love," said the conservative Texas senator, effectively listing criticisms leveled at Trump.

Cruz received a standing ovation as he took the stage, but the cheers turned to boos when it became clear that he did not attend the convention to endorse his former rival.

The two fought a bitter and at times deeply personal primary campaign, in which Trump mocked Cruz's wife and taunted his rival with the nickname 'Lyin' Ted'.

Sanders Takes Umbrage

Trump's speech on Wednesday drew reactions from Bernie Sanders, the former Democratic presidential candidate who called for free college education and universal healthcare.

Tense Party Conventions

The Republic and Democratic party conventions that take place once in every four years, are occurring under a tense climate this year- marked by a wave of nationwide protests over policing and race relations- and following a particularly bruising primary election cycle.

The Democratic National Convention is due to take place on July 25, with Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party nominee for the Presidency due to announce her pick for the vice president position soon.

Trump has already picked Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate. The conservative evangelical Christian and former congressman could serve to steady Trump's swaying campaign ship and reassure voters alarmed by Trump's rhetoric.