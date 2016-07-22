POLITICS
Syrian children have their own Pokemon Go
Syrian activists have taken the Pokemon Go craze to bring much needed awareness to the plight of children in war-torn Syria.
Pikachu, from the game Pokemon Go, cries next to a Syrian child. Image: Twitter/@RFS_mediaoffice / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2016

For the past five years, Syrian families have been living in constant fear, huddled together praying that they will be kept safe from the constant bombing and gunfire.

It is the children, their lives shaped by violence, fear and displacement, who are most affected.

Now Syrian activists have used the famous game, Pokemon Go to bring much needed awareness to the children of war-torn Syria.

Photos of children holding up pictures of Pokemon characters with text below each image, lists the children's location in Syria and says "come and save me". The tweets went viral on social media.

The photos were posted by the media office of the "Revolutionary Forces of Syria" and depict children holding pictures of Pokemon characters to spread awareness of their plight.

The children, using Pokemon characters like Bulbasaur, Pikachu and Marill, seem to be asking the world that if they have time for a game, they too can make time to save the children of Syria.

According to surveys conducted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Save the Children, an estimated 3.7 million Syrian children have been born since the conflict began five years ago. This figure includes more than 151,000 children born as refugees since 2011.

Furthermore, Syrian refugee children are considered the breadwinners of their families some of them currently harvesting potatoes, serve as waiters in shops and restaurants, or bake bread and fix shoes in Lebanon and Jordan.

A Syrian graphic designer, Saif Aldeen Tahhan who now lives in Denmark, created the following images of the Pokemon Go game in Syria. The images emphazise the country's need for education, medical supplies, and for the world to start caring about Syrian refugees fleeing their once beloved cities.

Pokemon Go is an augmented reality game which allows users to create an avatar to catch and train Pokemon in the real world. The game uses the smartphone's camera and GPS to seek out and capture Pokemon characters using Poké Balls.

The game has become an overnight smash-hit when released in the United States, Australia and New Zealand in early July, with further releases scheduled throughout the year in roughly 200 countries and regions across the world.

SOURCE:TRT World
