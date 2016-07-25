TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
4 more soldiers linked to Erdogan hotel attack detained
Four soldiers have been detained in the most recent round of detentions involving soldiers who took part in the attack on the hotel which President Erdogan was staying at during the attempted coup.
4 more soldiers linked to Erdogan hotel attack detained
Soldiers who allegedly took part in the attack targeting the Turkish president's hotel during the failed coup are held. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2016

Four more soldiers have been detained in southwestern Turkey on Monday in connection with the attack on the hotel President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was staying at during the July 15 failed coup, according to security sources.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, told Anadolu Agency that Command Sergeant Majors Zekeriya Kuzu, Omer Faruk Gocmen, Abdulhamit Gulerden and Technical Sergeant Erkan Cikat were accused of being among the soldiers who attacked Erdogan's hotel in Marmaris, on the Mediterranean coast.

With this recent round of detentions, the number of detainees has increased to seven. Major Taner Berber and Sergeants Ilyas Yasar and Gokhan Guclu were detained earlier.

An operation is still underway to capture the other soldiers who attacked the hotel on the night of the coup, narrowly missing the president, who had left for Istanbul.

So far, 25 soldiers have been remanded into custody for their alleged links to the Marmaris attack.

Turkey's government has repeatedly said the deadly coup attempt on July 15, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 246 people and injured more than 2,100 others, was organized by followers of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen is also accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the parallel state.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us