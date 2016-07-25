WORLD
Fatal shooting at Florida nightclub
A shooter at a Club Blu, a spot for teenagers in Fort Myers, kills at least two people and injures 14.
A screenshot of a video showing police at Club Blu after a gun attack claimed at least two lives. July 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2016

A shooting at a nightclub for teenagers in Fort Myers, Florida early Monday morning has left at least two people dead and 14 injured.

The police have currently detained three people for questioning, according to abc-7, an ABC-affiliated television station serving the area.

Police say the incident occured at Club Blu in Fort Myers at 12:30am Eastern Standard Time, says the local NBC affiliate WBBH. Officials are currently seeking to determine a motive and are searching for more persons involved with the shooting.

A police statement read that upon arriving at the crime scene, they found "several victims suffering from gunshot wounds", according to WINK, a local news organisation. Authorities have also reported they were investigating two connected incidents, one on Parkway Street and the other from Ortiz Avenue, added WINK.

Monday's shooting comes in the wake of a spate of attacks around the world, one of which was a mall shooting in Munich, Germany on July 22 that left nine people dead.

On June 12 gunman Omar Mateen, took hostages at Pulse, a LGTBQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people before he was taken down by law-enforcement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
