Istanbul's iconic Taksim Square was once again the site of a huge rally, as thousands of people from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) joined the ruling party's supporters in denouncing July 15's attempted coup on Sunday.

CHP's leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu addressed people from the square and called for solidarity in the rally which was organised by the opposition party and backed by the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"We are all together in Taksim today. Today is a day we made history all together," Kilicdaroglu told the large crowd.

"The Turkish parliament was hit by a bomb, however, the parliament did its duty and repelled the coup attempt," he said at the gathering dubbed the 'Republic and Democracy' rally.

"We condemn those who are responsible for the coup attempt and their domestic and foreign supporters, if any."

Groups from across the political spectrum echoed Kilicdaroglu's sentiment amid a sea of red flags, chanting "shoulder to shoulder against coup."

A 26-years-old teacher Ali Yanmaz said, "Politics are irrelevant when Turkish democracy is under threat. We are here as the citizens of Turkey, not a supporter of a certain political party."

Following the July 15's failed coup attempt, Turkish people declared a "democracy watch" against another potential coup attempt throughout the country by rallying until early hours in the morning. The demonstrations have now run for over a week.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meanwhile, invited leaders of some of Turkey's political parties, including the CHP, to the presidential palace in Ankara on Monday to thank them for their stance against the coup attempt.

Turkey's government has repeatedly said that last week's deadly plot by a faction in the army, which resulted in the deaths of 246 people and injured more than 2,100 others, was planned by the followers of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen is also accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the ‘parallel state'.