WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nine killed in connection with Bangladesh cafe attack
Bangladesh police say they've prevented a massive attack after raiding a militant hideout in Kallyanpur
Nine killed in connection with Bangladesh cafe attack
Police keep the public away near the site of a police operation on militants on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2016

Police in Bangladesh stormed a hideout in Dhaka killing nine militants who were preparing a large-scale bomb attack, officials said.

The Bangladeshi police was tracking the militants in the Kallyanpur neighbourhood after receiving intelligence that militants were using a five-storey building as a base of operations

"This morning police launched Operation Storm 26 and was able to destroy the militants." Dhaka additional police commissioner Sheikh Maruf Hasan said.

Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Masud Ahmed said "nine Islamist militants were killed after a two hour-long gunfight."

National police chief AKM Shohidul Haque said all were possibly members of the homegrown militant group Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The group is accused of being involved in the Dhaka cafe attack which left 20 people dead mostly foreigners, earlier this month.

Haque also said that no link was found between the militants and the DAESH terrorist organization even though they were wearing the group's signature black robes and turbans.

"We think they are all JMB members…We have not found any link with IS. They are all local Bangladeshi militants," he said.

According to the police chief, the suspected militants were planning to carry out a major assault.

"From police intelligence sources we learnt that they were planning to carry out a major incident. We conducted the operation to foil any such incident," Haque said.

The landlord of the building and his wife were also arrested during the raid, police said.

Last month, the Bangladeshi government launched a nationwide crackdown to hunt more than a dozen suspected militants including one of JMB's regional heads and arrested thousands in series of mass arrests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us