Hillary Clinton officially accepted her Democratic presidential nomination for the Nov. 8 election on Thursday in the most important speech of her career.

Clinton's daughter Chelsea Clinton introduced her mother on stage while former president Bill Clinton followed the speech from the vast crowd.

"Thank you, it is such an honor for me to be here tonight. I'm here as a proud American, a proud Democrat, a proud mother, and tonight in particular, a very, very proud daughter," she said.

Hillary addressed her supporters saying "Your cause is our cause," "Our country needs your ideas, energy, and passion."

"We are clear-eyed about what our country is up against. But we are not afraid," she said.

Hillary took the opportunity to criticize her opponent Donald Trump who has raised eyebrows with several controversial statements.

Clinton ran for president eight years ago but lost the democratic party nomination to Barack Obama, who fully supports her in becoming America's next leader.

The former secretary of state already made history by being the first female presidential nominee of a major US political party.

Democratic delegates gathered at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) anxiously waited for Hillary Clinton's speech.

"I'm excited for tonight. I am going to go home and work as hard as I can to make sure that we deliver Florida for Hillary and on November 9, we'll be able to say Madame President," Florida delegate Lavon Bracy said.

"I'm so excited to hear Hillary speak tonight and accept the nomination. I have been volunteering on her campaign since day one, when she announced," Frank Long, a delegate from Wisconsin said.

Inside the arena, it sounded at times more like a traditional Republican convention than a Democratic one.

During retired General John Allen's remarks, chants of "USA!" filled the hall and large flags were brought in to be waved. Speakers, some of whom included military and police officers, made frequent mentions of religion and patriotism.

"I certainly know that with her as our commander-in-chief, our foreign relations will not be reduced to a business transaction, I also know that our armed forces will not become an instrument of torture," said Allen.

Khizr Kahn, a Muslim whose son was one of 14 Muslims killed while serving in the military since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, drew cheers when he pulled out a pocket copy of the US Constitution and said he wanted to show it to Trump.

"Hillary Clinton was right when she called my son the best of America. If it was up to Donald Trump he never would have been in America. Donald Trump consistently smears the character of Muslims," he said.

US Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio called Trump a hypocrite who talked about opposing free trade deals to protect American workers but had the products sold by his companies made overseas.

"Now I've been fighting for a trade agenda for more than 20 years that puts American workers first and I can tell you that in all those years I've never ever seen Donald Trump," said Brown, one of the most liberal members of the Senate.

"The only thing I've seen Donald Trump do when it comes to US trade policy is run his mouth and line his pockets," Brown said.

