WORLD
4 MIN READ
US concerned over Israel's 'provocative' settlement plans
The State Department says new settlement activity raises serious questions about Israel's commitment to a peaceful solution with the Palestinians.
US concerned over Israel's 'provocative' settlement plans
Labourers work at the construction site of a new housing project at the Jewish settlement of Gilo in Israeli-annexed Arab East Jerusalem. (File) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2016

The United States has slammed as "provocative" Israeli plans to build hundreds of new settlement homes in annexed East Jerusalem, saying they seriously undermined the prospect of peace with the Palestinians.

"We are deeply concerned by reports today that the government of Israel has published tenders for 323 units in east Jerusalem settlements," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This follows Monday's announcement of plans for 770 units in the settlement of Gilo."

"These steps by Israeli authorities are the latest examples of what appears to be a steady acceleration of settlement activity that is systematically undermining the prospects for a two-state solution," Kirby said.

"We remain troubled that Israel continues this pattern of provocative and counterproductive action, which raises serious questions about Israel's ultimate commitment to a peaceful, negotiated settlement with the Palestinians."

Palestinian leaders and the United Nations joined in condemning plans advanced this week for 770 new homes that would expand the Gilo settlement on the southern perimeter of East Jerusalem.

They are part of a larger Israeli plan for around 1,200 units approved some three years ago, according to Ir Amim, an NGO that monitors Israeli settlement activity.

On Wednesday, tenders for 323 settlement homes in four areas of East Jerusalem were published, Ir Amim and Israeli NGO Peace Now said.

The tenders in at least three of the areas had been previously published but the homes were not built for unclear reasons. They are now being relaunched, Peace Now said.

"On the one hand, the government does not allow for Palestinian construction, and on the other hand it promotes massive construction for Israelis," Peace Now said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "decided to repudiate the Quartet report and to prove, yet again, that it has no intention to promote a peace agreement based on a two-state solution."

A recent report by the diplomatic Quartet – the United States, European Union, Russia and the UN – said settlement expansion was eroding the possibility of a two-state solution to the conflict.

Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank are viewed as illegal under international law.

They are also considered major stumbling blocks to peace efforts as they are built on land Palestinians view as part of their future state.

Kirby also voiced concern about increased demolitions of Palestinian structures in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"More than 650 Palestinian structures have been demolished this year, with more Palestinian structures demolished in the West Bank and east Jerusalem thus far than in all of 2015," he said.

"As the recent Quartet report highlighted, this is part of an ongoing process of land seizures, settlement expansion, legalisations of outposts, and denial of Palestinian development that risk entrenching a one-state reality of perpetual occupation and conflict."

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. It later annexed East Jerusalem, which Palestinians view as their future capital.

The status of Jerusalem has been among the most contentious issues in peace negotiations, which have been at a standstill since April 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us