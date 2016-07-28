TÜRKİYE
Turkey's council keeps military chief unchanged
The Supreme Military Council also decides to keep the existing commanders of land, air and naval forces.
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs the decree of the Turkey's Supreme Military Council (YAS) meeting, held under Chairmanship of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, on July 28, 2016 at Presidential Complex, in Ankara, Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2016

General Hulusi Akar will continue to serve as Turkey's Chief of General Staff, the Turkish Supreme Military Council decided late on Thursday.

The Supreme Military Council also decided that Land Forces Commander Gen. Salih Zeki Colak, Air Forces Commander Gen. Abidin Unal, Naval Forces Commander Gen. Recep Bulent Bostanoglu, and Fleet Commander Admiral Veysel Kosele were also going to keep their respective posts, said presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin at a press briefing following the Council's five-hour long meeting held in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

Following the meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the council's decisions were approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kalin added.

The decisions come two weeks after a faction of Turkey's armed forces staged a botched coup on July 15 with an aim to topple the democratically-elected government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler was appointed the new Gendarmerie Commander while Guler's previous post was given to former First Army Commander Gen. Umit Dundar.

Gen. Musa Avsever is now the new First Army Commander while Gen. Ismail Metin Temel is the Second Army Commander.

Third Army Commander Gen. Ismail Serdar Savas and Aegean Army Commander Gen. Abdullah Recep are also keeping their posts, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

Gen. Hasan Kucukakyuz was appointed the Commander of Combatant Air Force and Air Missile Defense Command.

General Tahir Bekiroglu was appointed the Commander of Land Forces Training and Doctrine Command.

In the wake of the July 15 failed coup, the venue for the council's meeting was changed for the first time from General Staff headquarters to the prime minister's residence at the Cankaya Palace.

Over 100 high-ranking Turkish officers promoted

Sixteen generals and admirals were promoted while 99 colonels were promoted as generals and admirals, the Turkish military said late Thursday.

In a statement released following a five-hour Supreme Military Council meeting in capital Ankara, the General Staff said that 20 generals' terms were extended for one year.

Meanwhile, 47 generals and admirals will be retired as of Thursday and one general will retire September 1, 2016.

SOURCE:AA
