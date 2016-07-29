The video game industry continues to grow larger each year and has been surpassing both the movie and music industries in terms of annual revenue for years now.

From the release of Pong in 1972 on the Atari platform to the release of the Pokémon Go on smartphones, the gaming industry is constantly advancing its technology to give users the best gaming experience.

If you compare the very first video game ever with the most recent one, you can see how far this technology has progressed.

According to Forbes.com, revenue from the gaming industry is estimated at around $74 billion per year.

But, despite the technological advancement, there are some games which have stood the test of time despite the platform it was created for.

Here are the five best-selling video games of all time:

1) Tetris (495 million copies)

First released in 1984, Tetris stands as perhaps the most popular video game of all time.

Since its release, it has sold nearly half a billion copies.

Gameplay and graphics are both simple and easy to understand.

Millions from every generation have spent countless hours playing this game.

2) Minecraft (107 million copies)

Minecraft was originally created in 2011 by Markus Persson.

Later, it was developed and published by Mojang.

The popular game sold 106.86 million copies, making Persson a billionaire.

The online game, which is still very popular among youth, enables players to use textured cubes to build constructions in a 3D procedurally generated world.

Minecraft has several activities like resource gathering, crafting, exploration and combat.

3) Wii Sports (83 million copies)

The multiplayer Wii Sports was released in 2006 by Nintendo.

It sold 82.78 copies overtaking Zelda, Mario, Donkey Kong and all the rest.

The popular game offered five sports experiences: tennis (1-4 players), baseball (1-2 players), golf (1-4 players), boxing (1-2 players) and bowling (1-4 players).

Using motion sensors built into the Wii Remote, users get physically active playing the games.

Remotes are moved in the ame motion as the sport being played in real life.

The game has won several awards.

4) Grand Theft Auto V (65 million copies)

The game was initially released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 followed by PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 18, 2014 and for Microsoft Windows on April, 14 2015.

It can be played in first person or third person view.

Set in fictional San Andreas state, the game follows criminals in their effort to commit larceny while government agency chases them.

Free to roam mode allows players in the country side of the fictional city of Los Santos on foot or by vehicle.

With first person or third person views, players control the protagonist throughout as a single-player and switch between them both during and outside of missions.

Online, the multiplayer mode lets up to 30 players explore and engage in cooperative or competitive game matches.

5) Super Mario (40 million+ copies)

Released in Japan for the Nintendo Entertainment System as the first of the Super Mario series.

Can be played in one or two player modes.

Mario and his brother Luigi travel through the Mushroom Kingdom to rescue Princess Toadstool from their enemy Bowser.

Classic game that has entertained old and young through its years of sales, but is not the best-selling Nintendo game on the list.

The commercial success of Super Mario Bros. has caused it to be ported to most of Nintendo's major gaming consoles.

Authors:Tuncay Sahin, Seyda Aci, Maqsood Bhatti and Abed Ahmed.