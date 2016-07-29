WORLD
3 MIN READ
Evidence proves Gulen behind attempted coup: Turkey
Turkey's ambassador to Jordan briefed journalists from various Arab media outlets on the reasons for the state of emergency and urged regional partners to take measures against FETO.
Evidence proves Gulen behind attempted coup: Turkey
Turkey's ambassador to Jordan held a press conference at the embassy residence on Thursday / TRT World and Agencies
Özgür TOMAKİNÖzgür TOMAKİN
July 29, 2016

Journalists from various Arab media outlets attended a special press briefing which was held at the Turkish embassy in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

Turkey's ambassador Sedat Onal, said collected evidence and testimonies of some of the arrested perpetrators proves "the coup attempt was staged by cult leader Fethullah Gulen and his terrorist organisation, FETO."

"The failed attempt revealed the extent to which FETO poses a threat to democracy, peace and stability in Turkey," Onal said.

- undefined

He called on Turkey's regional partners and the international community to take effective measures to prevent the activities of this group in their countries.

"Furthermore, the unequivocal support in both words and deeds of friendly governments and peoples against this heinous plot is expected and will be much appreciated."

- undefined

Relating to the state of emergency declared by Turkish government after the coup attempt, the ambassador said that the recent temporary law is only to fight against terrorism in an effective manner.

"Contrary to some claims and speculations in the international media, the state of emergency will not be used as a means to crackdown on political dissent, but to take necessary measures in a speedy and effective manner to bring the perpetrators to justice, dismantle the terrorist network and achieve normalcy as soon as possible."

- undefined

Onal also showed journalists video footage from the night of the deadly coup attempt on July 15.

FETO is considered a terror organisation by Turkey, its leader Fetullah Gulen is on Turkey's most wanted terrorists' list and is accused of establishing and leading a "parallel state," composed of a network of followers who have infiltrated the judiciary, police force, army and other state agencies to control these institutions.

An extensive investigation into the organisation began after FETO was accused of attempting to overthrow the democratically elected Turkish government via a judicial coup in December 2013.

FETO was also behind the failed July 15 military coup in Turkey, the failed coup attempt resulted in the deaths of at least 246 people and wounded over 2000. Turkey has requested the extrication of Gulen, who is currently in self-imposed exile in the US.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us