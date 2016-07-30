WORLD
4 MIN READ
First locally transmitted Zika cases reported in US
Four cases of Zika virus in Florida are likely the first transmitted locally by mosquitoes in the US, marking a new phase of the virus. Federal government's CDC response team is yet to be invited to assist with the investigation.
First locally transmitted Zika cases reported in US
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 30, 2016

Four cases of Zika virus in Florida are likely the first transmitted locally by mosquitoes in the United States, officials said Friday, marking a new phase in the fast-growing pandemic.

Until now, more than 1,600 cases of Zika, which can cause birth defects, have been recorded in the mainland United States but most were brought in by people who had become infected while traveling, with a smaller number transmitted by sexual contact.

"As we have anticipated, Zika is now here," said Tom Frieden, chief of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), speaking to reporters in a conference call.

The Florida Department of Health said that over the past two weeks, investigators have determined "a high likelihood exists" that four suspected non-travel cases in Miami-Dade and Broward County "are the result of local transmission."

The department "believes that active transmission of the Zika virus is occurring in one small area in Miami-Dade County, just north of downtown," it added.

The area is a popular restaurant and arts district known as Wynwood.

Frieden said officials had no immediate plans to limit travel to the area.

However, Florida has yet to invite a dedicated team of the CDC to assist with the investigation on the ground, health officials told Reuters.

While Florida has a strong record of battling limited outbreaks of similar mosquito-borne viruses, including dengue and chikungunya, the risk of birth defects caused by Zika adds greater urgency to containing its spread with every available means, they say. Other states have quickly called in CDC teams to help track high-profile diseases.

"You only have a small window. This is the window" to prevent a small-scale outbreak from spreading, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, who expressed impatience with the pace of the Florida investigation.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said the state health department has been cooperating with the CDC as it continues its Zika investigation. CDC said it is closely coordinating with Florida officials who are leading the effort. Dr Marc Fischer, a CDC epidemiologist, has gone to Florida at the state's request.

But Florida health department spokeswoman Mara Gambineri said that the state still has not invited in CDC's wider emergency response team of experts in epidemiology, risk communication, vector control and logistics.

"Should we need additional assistance, we will reach out," Gambineri said in an email.

CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said the agency is always ready to assist states for with Zika, including Florida.

"If invited, we've got a team ready to go," he said.

CDC provides advice on building a Zika virus prevention kit for people who live in states that Zika is spread.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us