TÜRKİYE
5 MIN READ
Those concerned about putschists aren't our friends: Erdogan
Erdogan says those who don't worry about the life of Turkish people and its democracy as much as they worry about the fate of coupists are not Ankara's friends.
Those concerned about putschists aren't our friends: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers speech during the opening ceremony of Bestepe National Congress &amp; Culture Center and commemoration of those martyred in July 15 coup attempt, in Ankara, Turkey on July 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 30, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while paying glowing tributes to the victims of July 15 coup attempt, slammed countries which failed to show solidarity with Turkey following the putsch.

"Any country and any leader who does not worry about the life of Turkish people and our democracy as much as they worry about the fate of puschists are not our friends," Erdogan said while addressing the Martyrs' Memorial Day ceremony held at the presidential complex in Ankara to commemorate victims of the failed coup.

He said the attitude of many countries and their officials over the coup attempt in Turkey is shameful in the name of democracy.

Erdogan also criticised the European Council and the European Union for their failure to pay a visit to offer condolences, saying their criticism over Turkey's post-coup measures was 'shameful'.

He said his country has not made any compromise to the implementation of laws even after the July 15 coup attempt.

"Every step we have taken, every decision we have made …. it has been under the constitution [and the country's] laws."

He said the post-coup attempt measures being carried out in the country's institutions such as the parliament, National Security Council, council of ministers and other ministries were in line with the law.

During his speech, the President also shared latest figures of the victims in the failed coup.

"On the night of July 15, a total of 237 people, including 170 civilians, 62 police officers and five soldiers were martyred. As of today, 2,191 people were injured," he said.

"We have an obligation to establish justice. However, this is a democratic, constitutional state governed by a parliamentary system," Erdogan said.

The ruling government, he said, needs to listen to people's demand for the death penalty, adding, however, that the issue will be discussed in the parliament and everyone will have to abide by its decision.

Turkey's government has repeatedly said the deadly coup attempt was organized by US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen's followers and the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Gulen is also accused of running a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the parallel state.

Turkey's military cleared of Gulen-linked elements: PM

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey's military has been cleared of FETO-linked elements after the Supreme Military Council completed its work Thursday

He said life in Turkey had returned to normal after the July 15 coup attempt was crushed.

"Those who show tolerance to traitors are also traitors themselves," he said.

Yildirim noted that Turkish people were continuing to take to the streets and squares across the country for the sake of protecting democracy in the country.

"The power of the people has overcome the power of the tanks," he said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Military Council had held a meeting under the chairmanship of Yildirim in Ankara, which decided to keep Gen. Hulusi Akar as Turkey's chief of general staff.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us