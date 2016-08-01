Known for his controversial statements, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump perceives various US media outlets as major opponents in his election campaign.

Trump has made some scathing remarks about US media outlets and has publically dubbed many journalists as biased and dishonest.

He referred to CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post's "biased" election coverage to substantiate his claim, saying, "The press should be ashamed of itself.

"You make me look bad. I think the media in many cases is made up of not very good people."

Several media outlets continued their coverage of his controversial comments notwithstanding his withering attacks on them.

Here are some things Trump has said about mainstream US media outlets.

Author: Azam Khan