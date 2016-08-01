POLITICS
Turkish Football Federation probed for links to failed coup
Members of the TFF and affiliated committees who are proven to have links to FETO will be fired, while those who don't will continue with their duties.
Turkish Football Federation's head office in Istinye, Istanbul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2016

All members of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and affiliated committees have resigned as part of a nationwide investigation into the July 15 coup attempt, the federation said in a statement on Sunday.

The federation said its affiliated committees, including the arbitration board, disciplinary committee, referees board and anti-doping committee, resigned for the sake of a "safety of inspection" against the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

The US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen and his terrorist organisation have been accused of orchestrating the coup attempt on Turkey's government.

Following the security checks, FETO-linked members' resignation will be accepted while those proven with no links to the group will return to their duties within the federation.

The cleric was also blamed for a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the parallel state.

On Thursday, the federation's president said the state of emergency, declared after the coup attempt, would not affect football matches in Turkey.

"All international and local sports events will continue as planned," Yildirim Demiroren said in a statement.

More than 66,000 people employed in state institutions have been dismissed from their duties amid a nationwide probe into July 15 coup attempt.

According to latest records released by Anadolu Agency on Thursday, 66,036 employees at state institutions and organisations have been suspended for allegedly having links to the failed coup.

Turkey survived a deadly coup attempt on July 15 by rogue elements within the military that martyred at least 238 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
