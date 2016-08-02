Muslim women aren't too happy with Donald Trump right now.

Trump's latest remarks concern the family of Captain Humayun Khan, a US army captain killed in Iraq.

At the recent Democratic National Convention, the parents of Captain Khan expressed concern over Trump's policies and expressed the importance for peace and unity.

Trump responded by commenting Khizr Khan's wife, Ghazala, did not make any comments during the speech and "maybe she was not allowed to have anything to say".

Ghazala Khan responded to Trump's remarks with an op-ed published on The Washington Post, saying she opted not to speak as she was overcome with emotion and could "hardly control" herself before she walked onto the convention stage.

The backlash has been swift. Muslim women have responded to Trump's remark with the empowering hashtag #canyouhearusnow.

Started by the Council on American Islamic Relations, the hashtag aims to show that Muslim women have the power to speak out and that they are not oppressed.

The response hashtagged #canyouhearusnow has been outstanding, ranging from the empowering to the hilarious, coming from a mix of Muslim women from different ethnic backgrounds. Non-Muslims also expressed support and respect for the response to Trump's remarks.

A great number of the tweets show Muslim women all over the world celebrating their various accomplishments. They point to what they have achieved in their different career paths, be it in politics, science or business all while juggling other causes that they deem important.

Some responded to Trump's remarks with calls for unity, love and compassion. Some of those tweeting are activists, campaigning for justice and intolerance against hatred and terrorism.

A number of tweets cited Malala Yousafzai, the prominent Pakistani activist who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize, as a powerful example of a woman who makes her voice heard. Malala was shot by the Taliban because she campaigned for girls to be given the right to education.

Some decided to deal with Trump's remarks with the only way they know how: humour.