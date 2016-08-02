TÜRKİYE
The West supports terrorism - Erdoğan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticised the West's approach after the failed coup in Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday said the West supports terrorism and backs coups.

Addressing international investors in Ankara, Erdoğan said the coup attempt had actors inside Turkey, but the scene was written outside the country.

"I'm asking now whether the west supports terrorism or not? Is the West standing by democracy or by coups and terror?

"Unfortunately, the West does support terrorism and stands by coups."

Erdoğan criticised the West's approach after the failed coup in Turkey.

"I must say clearly that just as in our fight against other terror organisations, we have not received the support from our allies the way we had expected during and after the coup attempt."

Erdoğan encouraged people to analyse the reactions by the West during and after the failed coup in order to see the truth.

The failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, resulted in the deaths of at least 246 people and wounded over 2,200.

The Turkish government has said the failed coup was orchestrated by followers of Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and their leader, Fetullah Gulen, who lives in the US.

FETO is considered a terror organisation by Turkey and Gulen is on Turkey's most wanted terrorists list.

He is accused of establishing and leading a parallel state composed of a network of followers who have infiltrated the judiciary, police force, army and other state agencies in order to control these institutions.

Turkey has requested the extradition of Gulen from the US, where he's been living in self-imposed exile.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
