The Turkish Football Federation has fired 94 officials and referees following the July 15 failed coup attempt.

In a statement, the federation said, "Our federation deemed it necessary to suspend 94 people, including regional and nationally-ranked referees and assistant referees, regional refereeing committee members and national and regional observers."

The officials who were fired were linked to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

FETO and its leader Fethullah Gulen are blamed for orchestrating the coup attempt in Turkey.

Without giving a name, the statement said an assistant referee in the country's top flight Super Lig was also among those who were fired.

The federation on Sunday said its affiliated committees, including the arbitration board, disciplinary committee, referees board and anti-doping committee, resigned over the weekend for the investigation to root out Gulen-linked officials.

Those who were not linked to FETO have return to their duties within the federation.

The federation's president Yıldırım Demiroren said the state of emergency declared after the coup attempt would not affect football matches in Turkey.

"All international and local sporting events will continue as planned."

More than 66,000 people employed in state institutions have been dismissed from their duties amid a nationwide probe after the failed coup.