Monaco pip Fenerbahce for Champions League play-offs spot
Monaco seal 4-3 aggregate victory after beating Turkey's Fenerbahce 3-1 at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday
Fenerbahce eliminated from UEFA Champions League. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 4, 2016

Turkey's Fenerbahce bowed out of the race for a UEFA Champions League play-offs spot after losing 3-1 to AS Monaco in the third qualifying round on Wednesday.

Monaco played host to the Turkish giants at the Stade Louis II looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg and they wasted little time in opening the scoring before going to win 3-1 on the night and progress to the play-offs.

Radamel Falcao, wearing the captain's armband, played in strike partner Valere Germain and his shot beat goalkeeper Ertugrul Taskiran low at his near post to give Monaco a third-minute lead.

The hosts then won a penalty when Nabil Dirar was brought down by Hasan Ali Kaldirim and Falcao -- who had scored in the first leg -- sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot to make it 2-0 in the 18th minute.

However, the Colombian then came off with a hamstring injury just before the interval and Fenerbahce fought back after the break.

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike, scorer of a brace in the first leg, hit the bar before squaring the tie on aggregate in the 53rd minute when he turned in Martin Skrtel's low cross from six yards with the home defence appealing for offside.

Monaco hit back as Dirar set up Germain to lash in and take Leonardo Jardim's men through 4-3 on aggregate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
